The municipality of Centar approved the construction of one of the three towers planned at the site of a parking are servicing the large GTC mall in Skopje’s downtown.

SDK reports that Centar Mayor Sasa Bogdanovic signed the approval and the investors from Fashion Group can now begin work. The company was part of the development of the City Mall, and is developing its controversial new project along with the Macedonian Orthodox Church, which owns some of the land in the area.

If fully completed, the project will demolish an old neighborhood and tear up the parking space, while adding three towers 20 stories each.