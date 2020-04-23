The mayor of the municipality of Cesinovo-Oblesevo, Goranco Krstev, who tested positive for the coronavirus at the beginning of this month, got two negative coronavirus test results, and after two weeks of home isolation tomorrow he will go back to his usual work activities.

Today I received the results of two tests performed at the Institute of Public Health that came back negative for the virus. Over the past two weeks, while in quarantine, I showed no symptoms of COVID-19 at all, but I adhered to the precautions. The results are the same for my wife, which is why I think that all the panic and negative public attitudes about me and my family members were unnecessary, said Krstev.