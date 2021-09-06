After days of being called out for the large addition he is making to his house, Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov today insisted that he has a permit for reconstruction.

Silegov said that he inherited the house from his father and that he also owns the land underneath it. He insisted that he is adding nothing to the three stories house, declaring the roof as a separate unit. From pictures shared by the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, it’s evident that Silegov is adding a large new expansion on the roof.