Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov placed a huge billboard with his likeness on a multilevel parking garage in the capital.

This is not only abuse of public resources for crass pre-election campaigning, but also a shameless move on his part, given that the garage was built as part of the Skopje 2014 urban renewal project – a project that Silegov and his SDSM party bitterly opposed for years.

Who allowed SDSM to use the entire city as its billboard?, asked Stefan Andonovski from VMRO-DPMNE.

SDSM staged protests against Skopje 2014, throwing paint at the monuments and public buildings that were built under the Nikola Gruevski Government, and often promised to tear them down. Four years after they grabbed power, SDSM removed one monument and built precious little on their own, that they could use to erect their billboards, so they are reduced to using the buildings put in place by VMRO-DPMNE.