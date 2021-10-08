Municipal workers in Skopje’s Kisela Voda district decimated a tree today because it was obstructing the view of a pre-election billboard for Mayor Filip Temelkovski.

A video was shared online in which a passer-by asks the workers why are they cutting the tree, and they respond – so that people can better see the billboard.

Сечеле дрвја за да се гледал билбордот , абе вие не сте нормални 😡 pic.twitter.com/SRTofchj37 — 🍀𝖅𝖔𝖐𝖎 𝕻𝖔𝖐𝖎🍀這裡有很多白痴▬▬ιﺤﺤﺤﺤﺤι▬▬🏴‍☠▬ι══ﺤ (@Z0KIP0KI) October 7, 2021

Temelkovski, from SDSM, is the son of oligarch Zore Temelkovski. Under his mandate, the local council is pushing a highly controversial plan to allow up to a 100 apartment buildings to be made in Rasadnik – a large nursery that is one of the few green spaces in this part of the city.