The Mayors of Strumica and Karpos, Kostadin Kostadinov and Stevco Jakimovski, announced that they are withdrawing from the association of municipalities ZELS. These are the two largest municipalities led by mayors from the opposition, along with the capital Skopje whose Mayor Danela Arsovska is fluid in her political orientation.

ZELS does not deserve us to participate in their work, said Kostadinov, best known as loyalists of former Prime Minister and Strumica Mayor Zoran Zaev. Kostadinov has recently accused state institutions over the problems with potable water in Strumica, where citizens have been forced to use bottled water because of the presence of manganese in the public waterworks. Kostadinov insists that the water is safe to drink. He also objected to the recent decision of the Government to reject a proposal with which Strumica applied from a new fund for local infrastructure, but the Government insisted that Kostadinov applied with a project that is already being implemented, and that it will be happy to fund new projects.

Following his announcement that he is withdrawing from the organization that helps municipalities coordinate their work and push for their shared interests in cooperation with the Parliament and the Government, Mayor Jakimovski from Karpos did the same, and urged his once political ally Mayor Arsovska to join him. “The city of Skopje is the main financier of ZELS, but receives nothing in return”, Jakimovski said.

Zlatko Perinski, Minister for local administration, said that the withdrawal of Strumica and Karpos from ZELS only harms the interests of the citizens. “ZELS is the only association of municipalities that has the mandate to present their interests. It is good if it remains so in the future. This behavior badly damages the position of ZELS because only united it can be a serious partner for the Government”, Perinski said.

Macedonia holds local elections in spring.