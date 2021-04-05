The measures we adopted as restrictive but we are doing this in order to protect ourselves and spend the coming Easter and Ramadan holidays in peace and quiet, said Deputy Health Minister Ilir Hasani on Monday.

If we do not make decisions, we will face lockdown for the Ramadan and Easter holidays. We hope that will not happen and that we will spend the holidays without major restrictions, Hasani said.

He urged the citizens to be careful during the holidays, especially having in mind the tradition of visiting the elderly.