The ZNM and SSNM associations of journalists called on the state prosecutors to drop their case against Ljupco Zlatev, the editor of the Lider news site, who is being charged with revealing a classified document. The document showed how the powerful ANB secret police service is being politicized by rejecting qualified candidates because of their politics.

We are concerned by the fact that prosecutors are always pro-active when a state institution intrudes on the freedom of expression, but when journalists’ rights are violated, the prosecutors reject the cases. We believe that the prosecutors need to weigh carefully whenever they take actions that could affect the freedom of expression. The institutions need to have in mind the right of the public to be informed on matters of public interest, ZNM and SSNM said in a joint pres release.