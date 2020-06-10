There are doctors in the Macedonian healthcare system who do not report patients for Covid-19 testing and who do not believe that the novel coronavirus exists, the Medical Chamber said in a statement on Facebook.

What is worrying is the fact that some colleagues still put their personal beliefs before the knowledge and guidelines recommended by the World Health Organization and state health authorities and authorities, going against official protocols, evidence-based medicine and the code of medical deontology. These colleagues do not report the patients for testing and treat them at home, and some even believe that the virus does not exist or that it is a conspiracy, which increases the risk of spreading the infection, said the Medical Chamber in a statement.

Your colleagues from the Infectious Diseases Clinic, from the “8 September” hospital, from the Emergency Department, from Kumanovo, Debar and many others, the Chamber says, share their experiences in public and you had the opportunity to read and see it all.