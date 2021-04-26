A shocking video showing doctors and nurses dancing to a song at the only mass vaccination site in Macedonia was shared online today.

The video was shot in the Boris Trajkovski sports hall, where several dozen vaccination booths are set up. The medical staff is playing a recently prepared novelty song about the vaccines.

Macedonia has among the lowest vaccination rates in Europe and also among the highest death and infection rates during the on-going Third Wave of the pandemic. Each day about three dozen people die from Covid-19, which prompted angry comments online when the video was shared, with social media users decrying it as tone deaf and insensitive. “We have no vaccines, people are dying and they are literally dancing! Resignations!”, wrote VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski in his comment.