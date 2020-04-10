Medical teams were sent to the Sutka prison to swab three dozen prisoners, after a prisoner from Radovis died two days ago and the autopsy showed he had the Covid-19 virus.

Besides the prisoners, guards and other employees will also be tested for the disease. The deceased prisoner was detained for a month before he died and the death was initially ruled as heart attack.

Lawyers for Bojan Jovanoski – Boki 13, who is set to appear for a hearing in the major Racket trial, already asked that the hearing is postponed given that their client was in contact with the deceased prisoner.