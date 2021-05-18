In an interview with TV21, Izet Medziti listed the names and surnames of the people, whose place, as he says, is not in the current Government.

DUI is composed of many factors from several settlements. I can speak with greater authority about Skopje, about Cair, an important branch that contributed to this victory with 1/3 of the votes. I think that Grubi and Osmani are not the ones who can represent the DUI electorate in Skopje. For the other branches, I leave space for them to tell, but at the beginning there were dilemmas, now I see dissatisfaction in the majority of the structures of most of the branches. The remarks are about their non-communication, lack of debate, lack of access to the management to which they belong, Medziti said in the interview.