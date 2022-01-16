DUI MP Izet Medziti told “Sloboden pecat” that he will not vote for the new government of Dimitar Kovacevski.

Earlier, Medziti opposed the election of former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and his leader Ali Ahmeti in Zaev’s government, saying that Artan Grubi and Bujar Osmani were nominated for ministers, but then, after talks with the DUI leader, he voted for Zaev’s government.

In Kovacevski’s government, Grubi and Osmani have again been nominated for the positions of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Political System and Minister of Foreign Affairs, ie there is no change of any minister in DUI. Medziti’s main arguments were that neither Grubi nor Osmani had the support of the base to be part of the executive branch.

Even if Medziti abstains from voting, 63 MPs will still vote for Kovacevski’s government, ie it will receive the support of the majority.