Representatives from the Turkish and the Macedonian minority in Greece met to discuss their cooperation in securing minority rights. Both ethnic groups face serious discrimination in Greece – the Turks are ordered to name themselves “Muslims”, and the Macedonians are outright denounced as an ethnic group and face persistent and systemic assimilation.

Macedonian activists Eugenia Natsoulidu and father Nikodim Carknjas, who are active in the area of Voden, met with Cigdem Asafoglou, President of the Party of Friendship, Equality and Peace, that represents the Turkish community from Thrace. The two sides said that the meeting was focused on looking for ways for future cooperation that will benefit both ethnic minority groups.