There is no progress in the discussion of the seventh grade history textbooks on issues related to the middle ages, and the one related to Goce Delcev and the possible joint celebration has not been opened at all.

Thus ended the two-day online meeting of the Joint Macedonian-Bulgarian Commission for Historical and Educational Issues, which was the twelfth in a row.

The discussion on these issues, as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed, will continue at the next meeting of the Commission, which is to be held April 22-23.