The leaders of Albania and Serbia, Edi Rama and Aleksandar Vucic, will be in Skopje on Friday and Saturday, for a meeting of the Mini Schengen initiative.

The controversial initiative, for which the involved parties insist will not become a “consolation prize” for the stalled EU membership perspective, should be open to other countries from the region but most are wary of being dominated by Serbia or Albania.

The meeting that starts tomorrow is expected to bring together hundreds of businessmen from the region, who will look into networking between the three countries.