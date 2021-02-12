The VMRO-DPMNE group in Parliament expressed its support to party leader Hristijan Mickoski, after a group linked to former security chief Saso Mijalkov made another attempt to cause divisions in the party. Mijalkov’s group, in apparent coordination with SDSM leader Zoran Zaev, announced that it has support by delegates of the VMRO-DPMNE Central Committee to hold a party congress in March an replace Mickoski. Shortly after the announcement, the Central Committee met and rejected the idea of a March congress.

We, the VMRO-DPMNE members of Parliament, were elected by the citizens and our primary goal is to work in their interest, to improve the economy, healthcare, ensure security under the law and to continue to expose the abuses of the current Government, which turned the country into a hybrid regime and leads Europe in terms of corruption. In this regard, we the members of Parliament from VMRO-DPMNE, give our full support to the party leadership and its President. We ask that the competencies of the Central Committee, Executive Committee, the party congress and other institutions are respected and not abused by any individuals or groups, the members of Parliament said in a joint statement.