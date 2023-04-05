Dissatisfied members of the Izet Mexhiti led faction in DUI are denying media reports that they plan to join the BESA party in large numbers.

The faction caused the largest split in DUI so far, and party leader Ali Ahmeti has frantically tried to patch things up with their leaders, whose main demand is the removal of Ahemti’s hand-picked successor Artan Grubi.

Our faction is supported by a third of all DUI voters and our place is not outside of DUI. We need to see those who do not have the support and who have not accomplished anything stand down, and make way for young and competent candidates who love DUI, the faction said in a statement.

BESA is currently the best place Albanian opposition party and can gather discontents from DUI and other parties in the coalition.