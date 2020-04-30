Public Health Institute (PHI) director Shaban Memedi says the country can be more relaxed only when the number of daily COVID-19 cases drops below 10.

Measures will be further relaxed but recommendations must be observed, primarily wearing masks and social distancing, Memedi told TV 24.

He says “we are going on the path to victory” over the coronavirus, adding that the country is properly coping with the situation until now.

As for whether it is possible to hold elections soon, Memedi said that there are still no conditions for that.