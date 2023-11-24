Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi and USAID’s Partnerships for Economic Growth Activity Director, Dejan Janevski, forged a collaboration, sealing it with a memorandum of cooperation. Their aim is clear: bolstering the private sector’s productivity and competitiveness while supporting economic efficiency, circular economy practices, and digitalization.

Their joint focus is on meeting company needs through synchronized collaboration and information exchange. Collaborative pilot projects with companies are on the agenda, where successful initiatives will translate into active support measures for the Ministry’s private sector program. These efforts will contribute to shaping measures and policies that harmonize with the EU’s legal framework, ensuring ongoing backing for private sector advancement, as stated in the Ministry of Economy’s press release. Minister Bekteshi conveyed appreciation for the consistent support from USAID.

Bekteshi emphasized, “Enhancing our nation’s business environment necessitates partnerships.” Janevski from USAID highlighted the longstanding collaboration with the Ministry and emphasized that the memorandum crystallizes a roadmap for joint initiatives, consolidating efforts to boost economic growth in Macedonia, as outlined in the press release.

Janevski remarked, “We stand as partners with the private sector on its path to growth and development, recognizing that forging partnerships is a key formula for success.”