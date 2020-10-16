The memorial home dedicated to Tose Proeski, the beloved singer who died in a tragic car crash, was completed for the 13th anniversary of his death today.

Fans, family members and the citizens of his native city of Krusevo gathered at the Gumenje site which is Proeski’s final resting place. The singer was killed in a car crash in Croatia, when he was just 26.

Proeski was the favorite of audiences throughout the Balkans, and remains remembered for his humanitarian activities and deep faith. Each year, fans from across the region travel to Krusevo to visit his memorial, which has only the year of his birth carved into it.