We Macedonians demand only freedom and justice, fair trial and the functioning of democratic institutions, but we did not get that, said lawyer Toni Menkinovski.

The Taliban regime led by SDSM wants to convince us that we will get a date for negotiations with the EU and that they will negotiate for freedom and justice. Your justice is an injustice for us Macedonians. Can it be freedom by wiping the flags on the manholes and not letting us say that we are Macedonians, said the lawyer at Saturday’s protest organized by VMRO-DPMNE.