Lawyer Mercan Dauti referred Saturday in a letter to the double standards of the judiciary.

The question arises why there is so much fuss around the “TNT” case these days and why the entire Macedonian public has been reacting sharply. The answer is clear because of the dual standards of the judiciary from the position of power, he said, urging the Judicial Council as the highest instance to take care of the rule of law in the Republic of Macedonia.



He said that the most striking example of the double standards of the Skopje Criminal Court are the recent developments with former lay judges Slavica Sandovska and Liljana Ivanovska Kocovska.