According to data from the Macedonian Chamber of Commerce, only about 160 to 170 Macedonian companies have integrated the international quality management standard ISO 9001, which was initially introduced in 1987. It’s worth noting that there isn’t a formal National Register in the nation, and unofficial data suggests that roughly twenty companies have achieved ISO 22000, the primary international standard concerning food safety, or ISO 14001, which pertains to environmental protection.

Emilia Todorovska from SKSM emphasizes that while these standards are not obligatory, they remain highly beneficial, not only for export-oriented companies but for all businesses.The attitude of Macedonian companies towards standards is evident in the fact that, despite the global requirement for all companies to transition from the existing occupational safety standard, OHSAS 18001, to the more advanced ISO 45001 by 2021, very few companies in the country had implemented and certified the old standard. Furthermore, the number of companies in the process of implementing the new standard is even smaller.

Although the adoption of this standard is voluntary, it holds significant advantages for companies as it facilitates the establishment, maintenance, and enhancement of workplace health and safety. The new and improved standard enjoys international recognition and is fully aligned and integrated with the ISO 9001 quality standard, the ISO 14001 environmental standard, and all other management standards currently in development.