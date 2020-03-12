The wife of former Transport and Communications Minister and Macedonian Ambassador to France Agron Buxhaku, Meri Nikolova Buxhaku, thanked DUI leader Ali Ahmeti for including her on the party’s list of MP candidates in the third election district.

The former “Colored revolution” member and SDSM activist says she accepted the invitation to be on the DUI list because Ahmeti honestly recognized her capacity as an influential and prominent activist who did something in this country.