US President Joe Biden’s executive order regarding the Balkan countries sends an important message to Macedonian politicians, especially those in the government.

In Macedonia, but also in the countries in the region, in the past period there have been a number of corruption scandals such as “Racket”, “International Association”, the case of Raskovski, Den Doncev, Lidija Dimova. All of them included government officials and even ministers.

So far, only “Raket” has a court decision, while there is no indictment against Den Doncev who was caught in a video putting money in a bag or against Lidija Dimova who gave European money for a hair salon.

Any person assessed to be responsible for or complicit in, or to have directly or indirectly engaged in, serious human rights abuse in the Western Balkans, or to be responsible for or complicit in, or to have directly or indirectly engaged in, corruption related to the Western Balkans, including corruption by, on behalf of, or otherwise related to a government in the Western Balkans will be subjected to the implementation of the Executive Order, reads Biden’s Executive Order.

This is the third major decision by the Biden administration regarding the region in recent weeks. Former Albanian Prime Minister Sali Berisha was first blacklisted by the United States, and last week six Bulgarian businessmen and people close to the top leadership of the former ruling GERB party.