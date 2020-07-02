Izet Mexhiti from DUI said Thursday in the TV debate on TV 24 that DUI will be the key to the future government.

The Agreements with Greece and Bulgaria and the Framework Agreement are DUI’s red lines. We will not allow to be negotiated. The agreements are bigger than DUI and are strategic and we are ready to pay any price for this. But we are not thinking about the opposition. According to opinion polls, DUI will be the key to the future government, Mexhiti said.