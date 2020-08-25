DUI member of Parliament Izet Mexhiti announced that he will support the proposed Government, after initially strongly opposing the nomination of some of its members. Mexhiti, who leads the DUI party branch in Skopje’s Cair district, demanded a greater say in the new SDSM – DUI led Government and even threatened to vote against the proposed ministers.

As the Government hopes to have at most 62 seats in the 120 seat Parliament, any defection is cause for panic. Two other DUI members of Parliament from Skopje were rumored to be ready to join Mexhiti, which in the end postponed the vote on the new Speaker of Parliament and delayed the official nomination of the Government before the Parliament.

But now, in an interview with TV21, Mexhiti said that while he still has objections, the final say is that of the party leader Ali Ahmeti who stands by the nominations.