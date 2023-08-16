Izet Mexhiti, leader of the newly founded Democratic Movement party, said that the charges against his political allies over not playing the Macedonian anthem are an example of Stalinist tactics used in former Yugoslavia. Mayors of Tetovo and Cair, Bilal Kasami and Visar Ganiu, are facing misdemeanor charges over the way they organized the visit of Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti, during which they did not use Macedonian state symbols, while some of the citizens waved maps of Greater Albania.

The mayors are summoned to questioning by the police. This Stalinist method of “information conversations” was used primarily against Albanians in Communist Yugoslavia. It shows that the residue of the past is still used ere, but also that some Albanians now believe that they inherited power from their fathers, Mexhiti said.