The dissatisfied membership of DUI, led by the vice-president of the party Izet Mexhiti, held a meeting with party members and sympathizers in Gostivar yesterday evening, where they once again expressed dissatisfaction with the results of the executive authority of DUI in the Government headed by Artan Grubi as the first deputy prime minister.

At a time when the government has 64 deputies, in order to save Artan, it takes deputies from the opposition, which means that the Alliance is for Artan, not for Europe. Doing stunts for 80, we might not even have 61 MPs. Now they will go to Europe with Arben Taravari, who until yesterday was with Moscow and with Levica. Six more deputies from VMRO-DPMNE are needed to pass constitutional amendments, but even that is not certain, so they will have to be secured with a new stunt, said Mexhiti in Gostivar.

Mexhiti once again expressed his dissatisfaction with Artan Grubi as the first deputy prime minister in the Government and called on the leader of DUI, Ali Ahmeti, to convene the Central Assembly to see who should go and who should stay.

It was a mistake for Artan Grubi to be the organizational secretary because he does not know the structure. We have a parliament with loyal, but not quality MPs. We need open lists, he added.