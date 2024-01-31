Health Minister Fatmir Mexhiti of the Alliance for Albanians (AA) addressed questions regarding AA leader Arben Taravari’s recent meeting with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Pristina. Mexhiti emphasized that the AA has always been transparent about its meetings with various political entities and leaders, including Ali Ahmeti of the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI) and leaders from the opposition.

He highlighted that these meetings are public, and the primary goal of the Alliance and Taravari is to work towards a European Macedonia. Mexhiti made these remarks during a press conference on Wednesday.

The leaders of the opposition bloc of ethnic Albanian parties in North Macedonia, known as the European Alliance for Change, including Taravari, met with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti. The discussions focused on political developments in their respective countries, cooperation for the advancement of Albanians in North Macedonia, economic development, and the overall role of Albanians in the region. Mexhiti’s comments underscored the Alliance’s commitment to transparency and their broader vision for a European Macedonia.