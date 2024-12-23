The rule of law is being restored in this country, said Deputy Prime Minister Izet Mexhiti, who is one of the leading officials of the VLEN coalition, after the major anti-corruption and anti-mafia raids these past weeks.

The message from the Government is that no-one is above the law, and all who have wronged, should be held responsible. It is up to the police, the judiciary and the prosecution to handle Grubi’s case and all the other cases, said Mexhiti.

The VLEN coalition, which surpassed DUI in the latest Market Vision poll after the major corruption investigation against top DUI official Artan Grubi, issued a call to the former Deputy Prime Minister to return ot the country and face justice. The coalition is urging Grubi to come back to, among other things, reveal all about his cooperation with DUI leader Ali Ahmeti, who entrusted Grubi with top positions in the Goverment and made him his heir apparent.