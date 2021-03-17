Following the news that a curfew might be imposed this weekend starting at 5 pm, the Ministry of Health confirmed that a weekend may follow in which there will be more restrictions, but that it will depend on the number of patients and hospitalizations in the days until Friday.

Meanwhile, SDSM officials are seeking ways to escape from Macedonia – some from obligations, some from responsibility.

So first there were reports that the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of the fight against corruption Ljupco Nikolovski went on vacation in Dubai this weekend with his wife. As Netpress has learned, Nikolovski flew to Dubai via Belgrade together with the director of TEC Negotino, Nebojsa Stankovic, who was also accompanied by his wife.

Later on, Zoran Zaev’s scandalous adviser Dragi Raskovski confirmed that he went to Mexico with his family, but insists that he didn’t leave the country and is merely on vacation in Yucatan. His departure caused a major controversy as it comes just days after he was implicated in a new major scandal – having instructed the Interior Ministry to purchase a useless piece of software he himself developed for 80,000 EUR.

Media outlets quoted employees at the Skopje airport that Raskovski was shepherded through the VIP lounge with his family and children, carrying a lot of luggage. “He travels a lot, we don’t know if he is fleeing or just another trip”, an employee was quoted.

When asked about the case before Raskovski’s conformation, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said that he didn’t not know if Raskovski was out of the country, but that he would check and tell the public, adding that everyone has the right to vacation and to decide for themselves.

A few weeks ago, the media reported that the grandfather of the Minister of Health, Venko Filipce, was on the famous flight to Zanzibar, where several people got infected, with one of the patients being the head of the Bitola hospital from a family close to SDSM.

The commissions must be spent, reacted VMRO-DPMNE following the reports on the vacations of the SDSM officials.

The media report that Raskovski is in Mexico and Nikolovski in Dubai, while people are dying due to the coronvirus and starvation. People are dying due to the incompetence of the government, there is no one in the Government to work. There is no answer from the government about the nature of the travels and whether it is true. Crime is flourishing, the mafia is roaming the streets, and it is not known whether Raskovski enjoys Mexico, and Ljupco Nikolovski enjoys Dubai with public money, the party reacted.

In the past 24 hours, 24 people lost their lives in the fight against the coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 3,364.