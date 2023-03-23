Ahead of tomorrow’s visit of Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Macedonia, the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is lit in the colors of the German flag on Wednesday evening.

“Germany continues to be one of the strongest promoters of the region’s European integration,” the MFA says in a Facebook post.

Earlier, the MFA said that besides holding talks with host Bujar Osmani, FM Baerbock will also meet President Stevo Pendarovski, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and Deputy PM for European Affairs Bojan Maricic, as well as members of the Parliament’s Foreign Policy Committee and representatives of opposition parties.