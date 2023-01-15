The Foreign Ministry (MFA) said Sunday it has reacted via diplomatic means calling on official Sofia to disassociate itself from the inappropriate remarks hurting the feelings of the citizens of Macedonia and seriously harming the efforts made for improving the good neighborly relations between the two countries.

