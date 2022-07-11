Greek authorities have resumed the search and rescue operation for the third Macedonian man missing in Greece, Macedonia’s Foreign Ministry (MFA) said Monday adding the operation will continue tomorrow morning weather permitting.

The latest information from the Greek services is that the search will continue tomorrow morning, as soon as the conditions allow it, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Greek Coast Guard and numerous local volunteers are involved in the search.

The mother of the missing Macedonian man also arrived in Greece, was welcomed by the general consul in Thessaloniki, who continues to communicate closely with the Greek competent authorities and is available for any necessary assistance.