The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) denied Tuesday reports over new mutual documents between Macedonia and Bulgaria outside the principles agreed in the signed Protocol.

It informed that it is closely following the process of formation of the Bulgarian Government and the development of internal and external policies, adding that the significant focus given to our bilateral relations as an important element of the new Government was encouraging.

All reports about the internal arrangement, about the way of organization, action plans and priorities of the new Government are the internal affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria, and they do not represent the result of mutual talks, reads the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Hence, adds the Ministry, we want to reject all allegations that new obligations are being prepared for the two countries beyond the agreed principles in the mutual Protocol, which mean: first, reciprocity within the framework of the obligations undertaken; as well as the autonomy of the Joint Multidisciplinary Expert Commission on Historical and Educational Issues.