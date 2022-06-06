The coordinator of the parliamentary group of VMRO-DPMNE Nikola Micevski said that as of today the Parliamentary Code of Ethics does not exist and that by voting “against” the agenda of the Committee on Rules of Procedure and Mandate Immunity Issues SDSM MPs justified the behavior of Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi and his attitude to the administration which was heard by the entire Macedonian public.

What the administration experienced today and on the day it happened, what was done with the locking of the MPs is something that happens in every institution in the whole country, every day. Humiliation, mobbing, disrespect is something that is experienced on a daily basis by all citizens of the country, regardless of religion, ethnicity or any affiliation. This is how the duo, SDSM and DUI, work, said Micevski.

Micevski’s reaction comes after with five votes “against” and four “for” today at the Committee on Rules of Procedure and Mandate Immunity Issues the proposal of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE to discuss the report of violation of the Code of Ethics by Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi was not accepted.