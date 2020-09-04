Nikola Micevski, member of Parliament for VMRO-DPMNE, testified that there was no plan to violently enter the Parliament during the April 27 2017 incident. He told the court that the representatives did not know what is about to happen in evening hours, when the SDSM and DUI parties staged an irregular vote for a Speaker which provoked thousands of protesters to enter the building, some of them attacking representatives.

The Speaker was acting properly during the time, Micevski said. The trial is aimed at then Speaker Trajko Veljanoski, and other former VMRO-DPMNE party officials. This is the second trial about the incident pushed on by the Zaev regime. The first trial was used to blackmail three members of Parliament into voting in favor of the imposed name change.

Micevski said that there were both VMRO and SDSM party suppoters in the crowd, as the general public was opposed to the SDSM – DUI coalition and the national issue concessions it was clearly preparing to implement. “VMRO-DPMNE was supportive of the protest movement, but was not leading it”, Micevski added.