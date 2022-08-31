Michael Roth, Chairman of the Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs, is visiting Macedonia to meet with top officials on Wednesday.

Roth will meet with President Stevo Pendarovski, and he will also have meetings with Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European affairs, Bojan Maricic, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani.

Roth will also hold a meeting with Parliament Speaker, Talat Xhaferi, and he will also meet with the chairman of the Parliament’s foreign affairs committee, Antonio Milososki.