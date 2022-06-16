European Council President Charles Michel said Thursday that Macedonia and Albania should start the European Union accession negotiations as soon as possible, which is important for both countries but also for the region in general, especially in the context of the new geopolitical developments.

The war in Ukraine opened a new chapter in European history and put EU enlargement at the forefront. I will send a clear message – the EU is firmly committed to your entry into the Union. The start of negotiations with Macedonia and Albania should start as soon as possible. This is a top priority and we support all efforts to find a mutually acceptable solution to the open bilateral issue with Bulgaria. I am really involved with France and the EU to help move this process forward and I am convinced that we will have positive development very soon, which will certainly be very important for your country and the whole region, he said at a joint press conference with President Stevo Pendarovski held in Ohrid.

He announced that he would organize a meeting of the 27 member states and the countries of the Western Balkans next week. That, he said, is very important for the EU, and will be an opportunity to discuss and coordinate, as he stressed, at a crucial and critical moment in history.