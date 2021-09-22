During the interview with TV Shenja, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski said that 14 people died in Tetovo and are still considering resignations, and he stressed that he personally guarantees that he will not calm down until the truth comes out.

If you expect those people to resign, if you expect those people to be removed, I tell you that they will not be removed, because you saw that correspondence of the directors appointed by SDSM, in that chat group that went public where one of them says “If Venko falls, we all fall”. Imagine 14 people burned alive and see how they think. What more do you expect from those people? Which, by the way, all took the Hippocratic oath. Absolutely this case will not be closed as it is now and if they think that this is how they solved the case as now I guarantee you that it will not be so. Personally, while I function politically, I will not calm down until the truth comes to light, and I promised that to the family I visited, said Mickoski.