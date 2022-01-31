VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, commenting on the latest polls, said that the advantage of the opposition is serious and indicates a convincing victory in the next elections.

Those who are more experienced know that a 4.6% advantage in the opposition polls is a serious advantage in conditions when we have such a division in the society. If we were to turn this number into votes, it would be a difference of more than 85,000 votes. In the local elections we had a difference of 55,000 votes, together with the councilor lists. Now it has increased.