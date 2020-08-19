The coalition deal between Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti will continue the crime, the lies and the corruption of their first term, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski in his first reaction after yesterday’s announcements.

In SDSM’s own words, their coalition partner is worthless and a cancer on the society. But now they praise each other. It’s only being done for power, for money and personal benefits. And to avoid being held responsible before the face of justice. We are in for a period in which we will see no new investments, higher costs of living and price shocks. We have a Government with no credibility which will not provide us with a European future. Macedonia has many problems, and this coalition is one of them, Mickoski said in a social media message, in which he also predicted that the Government won’t last long.