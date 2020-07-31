VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski ruled out the idea of a grand coalition, calling it unworkable. The conservative leader said that if a political government is not formed, Macedonia may have to hold another election this autumn.

None of the major parties has a clear majority after the inconclusive and chaotic July 15 election. VMRO and SDSM are virtually tied, and neither can easily gather enough votes from the ethnic Albanian parties to get to 61 seats. In response to this, some have proposed a grand coalition of VMRO and SDSM, including also some of the Albanian parties.

We are dealing with politically immature people. They put their own interests ahead of the interests of the country and the people, Mickoski said.

Before the elections, Zaev hinted at the idea, proposing a minority Government by either VMRO or SDSM, supported by the other party, as a way to avoid blackmail from the DUI party, which insists on an ethnic Albanian Prime Minister.