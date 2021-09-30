These local elections are a chance for the people to send Zoran Zaev in political retirement. With a large VMRO-DPMNE win, we will have a new, VMRO-DOMNE led Government, and accountability for all the crimes in the first 100 days, said opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski during the rally in Cesinovo – Oblesevo today.

In his speech, Mickoski condemned Zoran Zaev for touring the country in a BMW worth 100,000 EUR.

With that money you could buy 400 tons of rice from your region, Mickoski said.

Later in the day the opposition party holds a rally in Vinica.