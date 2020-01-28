VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski visited Prilep today. At the end of the visit, he answered journalistic questions and was asked to comment on the “Racket”, given that there are new sequels to “La Verita” publications.

It is proof of a disgraceful behavior of politicians of the past, politicians of the transition who we have commented on in the past how they work. They work with bribery, they work with threats, they work with blackmail. No wonder, I am aware of all this because I have witnessed such election cycles run by these people, so I have nothing to comment on, I am simply ashamed that the country in which I live, in which I work, is presented in such a light before the international community, and that is just another indication that not only are we not on the right path but we are on the wrong path with these politicians, with this SDSM government, we are all going down into the abyss. But, fortunately, the citizens will have the opportunity to get a government after April 12 that will be a real, civil government and a government that will take care of the interests of the citizens and the development of this country, said Mickoski.