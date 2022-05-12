VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski accused the DUI party of positioning itself to profit from the large expected investment in the east-west Corridor 8. During a TV interview yesterday, Mickoski said that a member of Parliament from DUI recently purchased a large construction company, that will be used for the project expected to be worth at least 900 million EUR.

We have a change in the ownership structure in a construction company. You in the press can investigate if the buyer is a member of Parliament from DUI. They (DUI officials) are pushing for 900 million EUR in IMF funding. I hear that there are now problems with this idea, with increases in the interest rate, Mickoski said.

It was widely reported that DUI member of Parliament Ismail Jahoski purchased the Beton construction company. DUI officials are also main supporters of building the Gostivar – Kicevo highway, that should link Macedonia to Albania.