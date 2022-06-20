The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski at Saturday’s big protest held under the slogan It is too much, also addressed the right parties, ie those who ideologically belong to VMRO-DPMNE, but are regular critics of the work of the party.

Dear friends on the right, think hard. With a calm mind and an open heart, analyze and make a judgment: who is your better friend or better option. This government that brought betrayals or VMRO that fights against those betrayals ?! With all our shortcomings and weaknesses, VMRO-DPMNE is the only and biggest defender against injustices, hard life and betrayals. Let’s unite! It’s time! Macedonia demands it from all of us!, he said.