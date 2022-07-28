I have to admit that for the first time after a long time we may be on the same wavelength with Pendarovski, I am also thinking of presenting a phrasing of the question before the Executive Committee, but also before the citizens in that direction.
But I also expect that Pendarovski will then call on the other political parties in Macedonia to participate in the referendum if this is the essence of the question, explained the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski answering a question in Kavadarci about Pendarovski’s statement regarding the phrasing of the referendum question.
Mickoski added that he was pleasantly surprised by Pendarovski’s attitude because he is positive about the referendum statement. And the referendum represents the highest act of democracy in a country.
Citizens should decide whether they want to have a European future assimilated, Bulgarianized, under dictation, or proud, dignified, when conditions are created for that in the near future to have a European future. The European future and the desire of the citizens, but also of the political subjects, was never in question and there was no dilemma, but only the path. Well, now, unfortunately, this criminal Government, in order to practically get a conditional amnesty from the international community for the crime it does, has no problem selling out and satisfying certain bureaucrats in their demands. But I think we are moving in the right direction and here is what Pendarovski said in that direction, to give the citizens the opportunity to decide what their European future will be, whether it is the one offered by the government of SDSM and DUI, or a proud and dignified one, emphasized the president of VMRO-DPMNE
