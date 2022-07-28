I have to admit that for the first time after a long time we may be on the same wavelength with Pendarovski, I am also thinking of presenting a phrasing of the question before the Executive Committee, but also before the citizens in that direction.

But I also expect that Pendarovski will then call on the other political parties in Macedonia to participate in the referendum if this is the essence of the question, explained the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski answering a question in Kavadarci about Pendarovski’s statement regarding the phrasing of the referendum question.

Mickoski added that he was pleasantly surprised by Pendarovski’s attitude because he is positive about the referendum statement. And the referendum represents the highest act of democracy in a country.